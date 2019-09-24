Earthquake jolts in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad was jolted by an earthquake here on Tuesday at around 4 pm and lasted about 30 seconds

The residents of various localities in the city along with their family members rushed out of their houses when they experienced the jolts.

No incident of any casualty or damage to property has been reportedso far.