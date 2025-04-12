Open Menu

Earthquake Jolts In ICT, No Damage Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Earthquake jolts in ICT, no damage reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Earthquake tremors shook parts of the Federal capital on Saturday.

In response, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon directed all relevant teams to move into the field without delay, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration here.

Assistant commissioners, along with their support staff, visited different areas of the city to inspect the impact of the tremors. Their teams conducted checks, with a focus on high-rise buildings, to rule out any structural concerns.

The inspection teams remained active in the field and reported no casualties or property damage. According to the DC, no injuries or loss of life were reported, and buildings in the area remained intact.

Authorities urged citizens to report any damage or emergencies without delay. “If there is any loss or danger, report it immediately,” said Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon.

City officials confirmed that emergency response teams remain on alert and are prepared to assist in case of any further developments.

