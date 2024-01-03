Open Menu

Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Adjacent Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Federal capital Islamabad and its neighbouring regions experienced a sudden jolt today as earthquake tremors sent shockwaves across the landscape, causing panic among residents.

According to the private news channel, the seismic activity was also felt in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

The seismological centre said that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.9 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 137 kilometres underground, the epicentre was the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, and the tremors were felt at 2:24 p.m.

No loss of life or property was reported from any part of the capital.

