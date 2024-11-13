Open Menu

Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, KP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A 5.3 magnitude of earthquake jolted Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday.

The tremors were strongly felt in including Islamabad and parts of KP including Peshawar, Swat, Abbottabad, Malakand, and Buner.

According to seismological authorities, the epicenter was located in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region at a depth of 220 km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad.

