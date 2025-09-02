Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Tremors from a moderate earthquake were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Swat on Monday evening.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake measured 5.

4 on the Richter scale, reported a private news channel.

PMD said that its epicenter was located in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 22 kilometers.

Residents in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federal capital reported feeling the shocks around 5:30 PM.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been received.