Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mianwali and surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :A 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mianwali and surrounding areas on Friday (today).

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, a magnitude of the quake was recorded at 4.

5 with a depth of 24 kilometers. Its epicenter was in Fateh Jang, electronic channels reported.

People experiencing the tremors ran out of their homes and workplaces in panic.

No loss of life and property was reported.