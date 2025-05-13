Earthquake Jolts Kalat, Surrounding Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) A 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook Kalat district and its surrounding areas on Tuesday.
According to private news channel and Seismological Center, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers, with its epicenter located 35 kilometers east of Kalat.
Following the tremors, people rushed out of their homes and offices reciting Kalima Tayyaba.
