Earthquake jolts Karachi, triggers panic among residents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Karachi and its surrounding areas on Monday afternoon, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The tremor was recorded at 16:11 PST, originating at a depth of 19 kilometers with an epicenter 75 kilometers north of Karachi, at 25.

54°N latitude and 67.17°E longitude.

Although no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, the tremors caused panic among residents, prompting many to rush outdoors.

Authorities are conducting further assessments to gauge the full impact of the seismic activity.