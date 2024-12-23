Earthquake Jolts KP And AJK
Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM
An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the richter scale jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Peshawar and Muzaffarabad
According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad reported that the epicenter was in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 212 kilometers.
According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad reported that the epicenter was in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 212 kilometers.
Tremors were felt in Peshawar, North Waziristan, Lower Dir, Malakand and AJK’s Neelum Valley, causing residents to evacuate buildings in alarm.
Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported.
