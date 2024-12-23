Open Menu

Earthquake Jolts KP And AJK

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the richter scale jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Peshawar and Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the richter scale jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Peshawar and Muzaffarabad.

According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad reported that the epicenter was in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 212 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar, North Waziristan, Lower Dir, Malakand and AJK’s Neelum Valley, causing residents to evacuate buildings in alarm.

Fortunately, no casualties or property damage have been reported.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar North Waziristan Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tajikistan Dir Malakand Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Border

Recent Stories

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP

4 minutes ago
 Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, R ..

Atalanta fight back to take top spot in Serie A, Roma hit five

4 minutes ago
 IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since Septembe ..

IESCO catches 4,245 power pilferers since September 2023: Muhammad Naeem Jan

4 minutes ago
 Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission sy ..

Light rain in Lahore affects LESCO transmission system

4 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

Earthquake jolts KP and AJK

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

Mohsin Naqvi condoles with Raza Hayat Hiraj

4 minutes ago
Elimination of crimes against women, children fore ..

Elimination of crimes against women, children foremost priority: CCPO

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratu ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulates cricket team

4 minutes ago
 Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered

4 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PJA

Christmas celebrations held at PJA

4 minutes ago
 Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journe ..

Netherlands, UNFPA celebrate transformative journey of women and youth-led organ ..

10 minutes ago
 CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship progra ..

CM launch largest-ever phase-II scholarship program worth Rs4bn

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan