Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted various parts of the country on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Federal capital, and the adjoining areas.

Earthquake tremors occurred in the Upper and Lower Dir, Mohmand, Buner, Orakzai and Abbottabad areas of KP.

Earthquake tremors also occurred in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicenter was in the Hindu Kush region, and the depth was 130 km.

As of now, there have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.