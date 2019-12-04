UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Jolts Mingora, Adjoining Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:59 PM

Earthquake jolts Mingora, adjoining areas

Earthquake tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's area of Mingora and its neighboring areas on Wednesday

SWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Earthquake tremors were felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's area of Mingora and its neighboring areas on Wednesday.People rushed out of their homes in fear.

No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports.

The intensity of the earthquake was recorded 4.5 on Richter Scale, while its depth was 40 kilometres inside the land and its epicentre was border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.Back in the month of November, the earthquake tremors were reported in Swat, Upper-Dir, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra and other parts of the country.

