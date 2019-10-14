Earthquake jolts Mirpur, adjoining areas

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) , Oct 13 (APP):Mirpur and adjoining areas experienced earthquake of mild intensity Sunday night.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe measuring 3.8 at the Richet Scale at 10.40 p.m Sunday night.

Epicenter of the earthquake was in North east 12 km away of adjoining Jhelum.

People rushed out of their houses to the open places reciting verses of the Holy Quran.

No loss of life or property has yet been reported from any part of the quake-hit Mirpur and adjoining areas.

Aftershocks of mild intensity are being frequently experienced with pause for the last 19 days since the Sept. 24 devastating earthquake stroke Mirpur City and its adjoining Areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir – causing a great panic among the locals of this city of AJK holding the country's second largest Mangla dam in its lap.