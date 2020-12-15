Earthquake jolts Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Earthquake Tuesday jolted Nawabshah and its surrounding areas with intensity of 3.5 on the Richter Scale in the early hours, deputy commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said.

According to him, epicenter was 72 kilometres east near Pak-India border at the depth of 10 kilometres.

Thanking Allah Almighty, he said no loss of life or property was reported from any part of the district yet.