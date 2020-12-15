UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Jolts Nawabshah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:11 PM

Earthquake jolts Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Earthquake Tuesday jolted Nawabshah and its surrounding areas with intensity of 3.5 on the Richter Scale in the early hours, deputy commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar said.

According to him, epicenter was 72 kilometres east near Pak-India border at the depth of 10 kilometres.

Thanking Allah Almighty, he said no loss of life or property was reported from any part of the district yet.

