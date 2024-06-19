Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) A 4.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Wednesday (today) morning, no

loss of life or property was reported so far.

According to details, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Malakand, Lower Dir, Mansehra and Hazara division, a private news channels reported.

According to seismological authorities, the epicenter of the earthquake was 187 km deep in the Hindu Kush region near Peshawar.