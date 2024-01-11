Earthquake jolts parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) An earthquake of medium intensity jolted various parts of the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 6 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was felt in various areas of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Chitral, Nowshera, Hungu, DI Khan, and Upper Dir.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 213 deep in the Hindu Kush Range in Afghanistan.