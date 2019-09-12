UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earthquake Jolts Parts Of Pakistan Including Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:58 PM

Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan including Islamabad

Earthquake of medium Intensity jolts parts of Pakistan including capital Islamabad on Thursday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Earthquake of medium Intensity jolts parts of Pakistan including capital Islamabad on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Murree, Peshawar, Swat ,Charsada , Shabqadar Rawlakot, Haripur, Rawalpindi and other areas.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes in panic reciting Quranic verses. However, no human or property loss was reported from anywhere, Private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Earthquake Swat Murree Rawalpindi Haripur From

Recent Stories

Baghdad to Host OPEC's 60th Anniversary in 2020, I ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan set to give policy state ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan team for UAE-bound series to be announced ..

6 minutes ago

Paris, four other French cities ban use of pestici ..

3 minutes ago

Public awareness for eye donation can help allevia ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's New Rockets to Go Toe-to-Toe With US on L ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.