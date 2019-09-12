Earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan including Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Earthquake of medium Intensity jolts parts of Pakistan including capital Islamabad on Thursday afternoon

Earthquake of medium Intensity jolts parts of Pakistan including capital Islamabad on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, the tremors were felt in Islamabad, Murree, Peshawar, Swat ,Charsada , Shabqadar Rawlakot, Haripur, Rawalpindi and other areas.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes in panic reciting Quranic verses. However, no human or property loss was reported from anywhere, Private news channel reported.