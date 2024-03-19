Open Menu

Earthquake Jolts Quetta, Surrounding Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Earthquake jolts Quetta, surrounding area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of the province and adjoining areas.

According to NSMC, the epicenter of the earthquake was 150 km southwest of Quetta.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Related Topics

Earthquake Balochistan Quetta

Recent Stories

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

18 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

37 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

3 hours ago
 'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif

12 hours ago
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang ..

14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence

12 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announce ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..

12 hours ago
 PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties

12 hours ago
 FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties

12 hours ago
 Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack

12 hours ago
 Families of two WASA workers to be compensated pro ..

Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan