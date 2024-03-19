Earthquake jolts Quetta, surrounding area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of the province and adjoining areas.

According to NSMC, the epicenter of the earthquake was 150 km southwest of Quetta.

No casualties or damages were reported.