Earthquake jolts several cities of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolted Lahore, Gujrat, Toba Tak Singh and several other cities of Punjab on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, the tremors were strongly felt in Jehlam, Kharian, Wazirabad, Dina and Kalabagh.

According to seismological authorities, the epicenter was located near Kharian at a depth of 15 km.