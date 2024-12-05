Earthquake Jolts Several Cities Of Punjab
Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude jolted Lahore, Gujrat, Toba Tak Singh and several other cities of Punjab on Thursday.
According to a private news channel, the tremors were strongly felt in Jehlam, Kharian, Wazirabad, Dina and Kalabagh.
According to seismological authorities, the epicenter was located near Kharian at a depth of 15 km.
