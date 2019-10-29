UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Jolts Swat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Earthquake jolts Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Swat and surrounding areas on Tuesday,.

no loss was reported.

According to details, tremors of high intensity were felt in Swat and its surroundings where locals rushed out of their homes in panic while reciting Quranic verses, a private news channel reported.

The epicenter of the quake was in Hindu Kush mountains at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No casualties or property damages were reported.

