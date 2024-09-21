Earthquake Jolts Swat, Adjoining Areas.
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its surrounding areas on Saturday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), reported a private news channel.
The earthquake's depth was recorded at 89 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range. Tremors were felt across Swat and adjoining regions, causing brief panic among residents. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP discusses political strategy with party's leadership1 minute ago
-
PML-N KP spokesman terms PTI’s Lahore public meeting a flop show21 minutes ago
-
PTI's anti-state rhetoric defeated as Punjab turns its back: Spokesperson Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Conference emphasizes following teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for success21 minutes ago
-
Former Advisor to CM Sindh arrested in narcotics case31 minutes ago
-
No appointments in Rescue 1122 currently: Spokesman51 minutes ago
-
Lahore sees low turnout at PTI rally: Uzma Bukhari51 minutes ago
-
Men's Marathon race starts on Sunday (today) at Gilgit51 minutes ago
-
KP Governor calls on PPP’s central leader Khusheed Shah, discusses KP’s situation1 hour ago
-
Grand peace Jirga announces support to Army in fight against Fitna al-Khawarij1 hour ago
-
PTI dares not to hold another Jalsa after flop show in Lahore: Atta Tarar1 hour ago
-
Secretary inaugurates CECD at Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta2 hours ago