Earthquake Jolts Swat, Adjoining Areas.

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its surrounding areas on Saturday. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), reported a private news channel.

The earthquake's depth was recorded at 89 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range. Tremors were felt across Swat and adjoining regions, causing brief panic among residents. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.

