Earthquake jolts Swat, Mingora, adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :An earthquake with magnitude 4.5 recorded on Richter scale was felt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's area of Swat, Mingora and its neighboring areas on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, people rushed out of their homes in fear.

No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas.

The intensity of the earthquake was recorded 4.5 on Richter Scale, while its depth was 40 kilometers inside the land and its epicenter was border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.