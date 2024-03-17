Earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of the province, and also the Federal capital, and adjoining areas.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicenter was in the Afghanistan and Tajikistan, and the depth was 186 km.

No casualty and damages were reported.