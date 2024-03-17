Earthquake Jolts Swat, Surrounding Area
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of the province, and also the Federal capital, and adjoining areas.
According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicenter was in the Afghanistan and Tajikistan, and the depth was 186 km.
No casualty and damages were reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Niece killed over character suspicion14 minutes ago
-
Applications invited for renewal of pesticide licences24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Riyadh joins Green Initiative24 minutes ago
-
CM announces 3-month remission in jail terms of prisoners, release 155 prisoners24 minutes ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, weapon and money recovered24 minutes ago
-
AJK PM praises overseas Kashmiris' advocacy efforts24 minutes ago
-
DG Khan police seizes smuggle items worth over Rs 2 mln44 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari assigned portfolio of Power44 minutes ago
-
PM's Ramzan Package important to address inflation: Ex MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr44 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in Bahawalnagar during Ramadan44 minutes ago
-
Noon foundation hosts awareness walk about kidney diseases44 minutes ago
-
CM visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, inaugurates video calling centre, hospital1 hour ago