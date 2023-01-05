UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Jolts Various Cities Including Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Earthquake jolts various cities including Islamabad

A strong earthquake jolted Islamabad, and several cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :A strong earthquake jolted Islamabad, and several cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to private media, the magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kash region with a depth of 189 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in the Federal capital, Charsadda, Peshawar, Batgaram, Khyber, Mansehra, and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupur, Sargodha, Murree and nearby cities where people came out of their offices and residents out of fear. Meanwhile, no loss of life or property has so far been reported as of now.

This is the second consecutive day that earthquake tremors were felt in the South Asian country. A day earlier, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit several cities of Punjab, including Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Charsadda Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media Asia

Recent Stories

Proper plan chalked out to take his life like Salm ..

Proper plan chalked out to take his life like Salman Taseer, claims Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Narrows by 21% in November, Steep ..

US Trade Deficit Narrows by 21% in November, Steepest Drop Since 2009 - Commerce ..

1 minute ago
 NTDC energizes 250 MVA auto transformer at 220 kV ..

NTDC energizes 250 MVA auto transformer at 220 kV Shikarpur grid station

1 minute ago
 Latvia Detains Sputnik Lithuania Editor Over Alleg ..

Latvia Detains Sputnik Lithuania Editor Over Alleged Spying, Violation of Sancti ..

1 minute ago
 Municipal commissioner directs officials to ensure ..

Municipal commissioner directs officials to ensure regular attendance, improve p ..

1 minute ago
 Waste to energy project enters into second phase

Waste to energy project enters into second phase

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.