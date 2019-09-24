Earthquake jolts various parts of country

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Earthquake on Tuesday jolted Federal capital and various other parts of the country including Lahore, Abbotabad, Peshawar, Mansehra , Murree, Jhelam and Sialkot.

The intensity of earthquake on rector-scale was recorded 6.1 magnitude, a private television channel reported.