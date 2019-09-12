Earthquake jolts various parts of country including federal capital

Earthquake of medium intensity jolts various parts of the country including federal capital on Thursday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Earthquake of medium intensity jolts various parts of the country including Federal capital on Thursday afternoon.

According to the met office, the epicenter of the quake was Hindukush region of Afghanistan and its depth was two hundred and fifty one kilometers.

The earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Murree, Peshawar, Swat, Charsada , Shabqadar, Rawlakot, Haripur, Rawalpindi and other areas with measuring five point two on the Richter scale.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes in panic reciting Quranic verses. However, no human or property loss was reported from anywhere, private news channel reported.