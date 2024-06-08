Earthquake jolts Zhob

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) An earthquake of 4.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas on Saturday.

According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Zhob District and the adjoining areas.

However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from any part of District so far.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the epicenter was 77 km in the west of Zhob.