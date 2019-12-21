UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Leaves A Minor Injured, Cattle Shed Damaged

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 06:45 PM

Earthquake leaves a minor injured, cattle shed damaged

The strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on Richter Scale on Friday jolted Pakistan leaving a young boy injured and a cattle shed damaged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on Richter Scale on Friday jolted Pakistan leaving a young boy injured and a cattle shed damaged.

The damages occupied in District Dir Upper, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where a boy was reportedly injured due to wall collapse of a house in village Hatandara.

However, a cattle shed damaged in village Salamkot, Union Council Ganori that left a cow perished in the incident, said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its report issued here Saturday.

The NDMA after the tremors, activated the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) to monitor the situation besides establishing a contact with Pakistan Meteorological Department and Disaster Management Authorities (DMAs) to get first-hand information regarding losses and damages.

It also contacted the authorities of National Highway Authority (NHA) and Provincial Highway Authority (PHA) for getting update of all highways. The roads were open for traffic where all railway routes were also open. An advisory regarding aftershocks was issued and NDMA media tickers were broadcasted by all media channels, it added.

