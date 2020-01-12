Earthquake magnitude of 4.7 shakes Islamabad and Northern Areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th January, 2020) Earthquake tremors were felt in capital and the northern areas with a magnitude of 4.7.According to media reports, earthquake was felt in Potohar region, Neelum valley of Azad Kashmir, Peshawar including other parts of Northern areas and Gilgit Baltistan.

No casualties were reported.The intensity of Earthquake was recorded 4.7 and its centre was located 58 km East from Chilas with a depth of 15 km.