Earthquake Measuring 5.3 On The Richter Scale Hit IIOJK

Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:30 AM

Earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on early Tuesday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, there were no reports of damage due to the quake.

The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan.

Kashmir comes under Seismic Zone V and is prone to earthquakes. Experts give varied reasons for earthquakes in J&K including various faults run through Kashmir and exploding of gases.

Kashmir valley is vulnerable to disasters.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, most parts of Kashmir covering the districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Budgam, Anantnag and parts of Jammu region, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar come under Seismic Zone V and are prone to earthquakes.

The rest of the territory comes under Seismic Zone IV.

