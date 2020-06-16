UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Measuring 5.7 Jolts Various Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Earthquake measuring 5.7 jolts various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale on Tuesday jolted several parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Nowshera, Swat, Mansehra and Abbatabd.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded the depth of the earthquake at 112 kilometers, and its epicenter at the Tajikstan.

The tremor, which felts in several parts in the country, however, no loss of life and property has been reported from any part of the country so far, a private news channel reported.

