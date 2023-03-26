Earthquake; NHA reopens damage road for traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) ::In recent days due to the severe earthquake, there were landslides and huge stones falling from the mountains on various roads of Chitral, the National Highway Authority (NHA) officials cleared the road for traffic here on Sunday.

Due to the earthquake, the mountains often cracked and separated from each other and after that, when it rained, more debris by the rainwater washed over these roads, due to which these roads were either blocked or traffic was disrupted due to this debris.

Heavy Machineries of the National Highway Authority immediately moved into action and removed heavy stones, boulders and debris from these roads and opened them for traffic. NHA Assistant Director Aamir Zeb himself is supervising the cleaning work of these roads.

Talking to APP, Aamir Zeb said that they are trying their level best to provide all possible facilities to the public as per the instructions of the NHA officials. The people of the area are also very happy about the re-opening of these roads.

Ijaz Ahmed, a resident of Dineen, said that the road was closed due to the earthquake, now the NHA officials have reopened it and we are very happy to solve our problems.

Ever since the main highway of Peshawar-Chitral has been handed over to NHA, any debris, whenever, falls on the road, the NHA staff immediately clears it and opens it for traffic so that people do not face any difficulties.