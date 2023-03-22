Earthquake: No loss of life, property reported so far: Patel

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel on Tuesday said that so far no report of loss of life or property was received from anywhere due to the earthquake.

However, one person lost his life due to a heart attack while leaving the house through stairs during a quake in Sector G-7.

He was shifted to Federal Government Polyclinic but he couldn't survive.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the severe earthquake on Tuesday night, all major federal government hospitals have been directed to remain on high alert.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the alert was issued to the hospitals on the direction of Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel.

He said that National Emergency Health Services will also remain on high alert.

The minister directed the administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic to ensure all necessary arrangements in this regard.