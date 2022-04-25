UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Of 4.2 Magnitude Hits Kargil

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :An earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude at the Richter Scale hit Kargil district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the epicenter of the quake which struck Kargil district was at latitude 36.

02 degrees north and longitude 77.33 degrees east at a depth of 30 km, the officials said.

No reports of loss of life or any damage to property have been received so far, the officials said.

