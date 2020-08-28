UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Islamabad, Joining Areas

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:10 PM

The reports say that the epicenter of the earthquake was 16 kilometer away from Fateh Jang.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 28th, 2020) An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude jolted parts of Islamabad and its adjoining areas on Friday.

Some reports said that it was 45 kilometers away from in south west of Rawalpindi.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

