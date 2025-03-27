Earthquake Of 5.2 Magnitude Jolts KP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Nowshera and other parts of the province on Thursday.
The earthquake had a depth of 198 kilometers, as per the Seismological Center's data. The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said no immediate reports of casualties or damage were reported. Authorities advised residents to stay cautious in case of aftershocks.
PDMA said that it's emergency operations center was in contact with district administrations across the province.
It urged citizens to report any emergency by calling 1700.
