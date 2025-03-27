Earthquake Of 5.2 Magnitude On Richter Scale Hits Islamabad, KP
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:19 PM
Seismological Center says epicenter of earthquake was in border area between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, and depth of earthquake was 198 kilometers underground
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2025) An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Islamabad, several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Shangla and Swat on Thursday.
The earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar and surrounding areas as well as in Takht Bhai, Dera Lower, Buner, Rustam.
The tremors were felt in the Federal capital Islamabad and caused fear and panic among the people.
According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake's magnitude was recorded at 5.2 on the Richter scale.
The Seismological Center also stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the border area between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, and the depth of the earthquake was 198 kilometers underground.
Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson said that the earthquake was recorded at 1:28pm on March 27, 2025, with a magnitude of 5.2 and a depth of 198 kilometers.
PDMA stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan and the tremors were felt in most areas of the province.
PDMA also mentioned that there have been no reports of any casualties or financial losses due to the earthquake. The PDMA's emergency operation is in contact with the district administrations of all districts. The public is advised to report any unfortunate events by calling 1700.
