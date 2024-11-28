Open Menu

Earthquake Of 5.2 Magnitudes Felt In Peshawar, Surrounding Areas

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:15 PM

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

Earthquake's depth recorded at 212 kilometers while epicenter was border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) An earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes was felt in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

The seismic center reported that the earthquake's depth was recorded at 212 kilometers while the epicenter was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The Tremors were also felt in Peshawar and its surrounding areas.

