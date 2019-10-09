Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in various parts of the country

(@fidahassanain)

Met office says underground impact of today’s earthquake is 180 kilometers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-9th Oct, 2019) An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude was felt in various parts of the country, leaving citizens in shock and fear here on Wednesday.

According to media reports, earthquake of 5.2 rector scale was felt in Islamabad and adjoining areas besides the eastern and northern parts of the country. Tremors were also felt in Peshawar and in surrounding areas. Malakand, Dir Bala and Jehlum were also included where tremors were felt at mid-day today.

People in the affected areas came out of the buildings and were seen reciting Kalima and verses from the Holy Quran.

“We are shocked to feel earthquake in our area,” said Azeem, a resident of Faizabad. “There is injustice everywhere which is the sole reason of these tremors,” he further stated while fear was visible in his eyes.

On Sept 24, an earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolted number of cities and northern parts of the country, leaving at least 23 people dead and over 300 injured. The roads and buildings collapsed after earthquake in various parts of Muzzafarabad.

On Wednesday, Met office said, northern parts of the country were the centre of the earthquake while its underground depth was 180 kilometers.