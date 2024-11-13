Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) The tremors from a 5.3-magnitude earthquake were felt in various cities across Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

The tremors caused residents to evacuate buildings in some areas as a precautionary measure.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake originated from the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Shabqadar, and Attock.

In response to the tremors, many people began reciting the Kalma Tayyaba while in some regions, residents quickly exited their homes in anticipation of potential aftershocks. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been received so far.