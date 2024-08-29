Open Menu

Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Hits Islamabad, Other Cities

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 12:48 PM

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

Epicenter of the earthquake was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 215 kilometers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was felt in Islamabad and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The tremors were also felt in Lahore and other cities of the country including Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand.

The reports suggested that Rawalpindi also experienced the quake, along with Haripur, Swat and Mansehra.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 215 kilometers.

The intensity of the quake caused widespread panic, which led the residents to evacuate their homes and offices, and recite Istighfar and Kalima Tayyiba.

However, there were no reports of any damage.

Related Topics

Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Earthquake Swat Kalima Mansehra Mardan Rawalpindi Tajikistan Haripur Malakand Border

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

3 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

3 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

4 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

4 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

6 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

7 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

8 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

9 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

9 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan