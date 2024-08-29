Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

(@Abdulla99267510)

Epicenter of the earthquake was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 215 kilometers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was felt in Islamabad and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The tremors were also felt in Lahore and other cities of the country including Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand.

The reports suggested that Rawalpindi also experienced the quake, along with Haripur, Swat and Mansehra.

The intensity of the quake caused widespread panic, which led the residents to evacuate their homes and offices, and recite Istighfar and Kalima Tayyiba.

However, there were no reports of any damage.