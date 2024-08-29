Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Hits Islamabad, Other Cities
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 12:48 PM
Epicenter of the earthquake was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 215 kilometers
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude was felt in Islamabad and surrounding areas on Thursday.
The tremors were also felt in Lahore and other cities of the country including Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand.
The reports suggested that Rawalpindi also experienced the quake, along with Haripur, Swat and Mansehra.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, at a depth of 215 kilometers.
The intensity of the quake caused widespread panic, which led the residents to evacuate their homes and offices, and recite Istighfar and Kalima Tayyiba.
However, there were no reports of any damage.
