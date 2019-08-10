Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts different areas including Islamabad

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale has jolted various different parts of the country including Islamabad.The epicentre of the quake was located in border area of Tajikistan nad Afghanistan with depth of 70 kilomter

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale has jolted various different parts of the country including Islamabad.The epicentre of the quake was located in border area of Tajikistan nad Afghanistan with depth of 70 kilomter.The tremors of the earth quake have been felt in different parts of the country.