UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Jolts Different Areas Including Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude jolts different areas including Islamabad

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale has jolted various different parts of the country including Islamabad.The epicentre of the quake was located in border area of Tajikistan nad Afghanistan with depth of 70 kilomter

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale has jolted various different parts of the country including Islamabad.The epicentre of the quake was located in border area of Tajikistan nad Afghanistan with depth of 70 kilomter.The tremors of the earth quake have been felt in different parts of the country.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Earthquake Tajikistan Namibian Dollar Border

Recent Stories

Public transporters disappear despite double fare ..

11 minutes ago

Independence Day Car Rally to start on Aug 13 at H ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) appeals to nation not to ..

12 minutes ago

Veterans of Pakistan condemns Indian move on Kashm ..

12 minutes ago

Over dozen politicians, former president, PMs, min ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan loses major cement market share in Afghan ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.