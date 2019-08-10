Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Jolts Different Areas Including Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:12 PM
An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale has jolted various different parts of the country including Islamabad.The epicentre of the quake was located in border area of Tajikistan nad Afghanistan with depth of 70 kilomter
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) An earthquake measuring 5.5 on Richter scale has jolted various different parts of the country including Islamabad.The epicentre of the quake was located in border area of Tajikistan nad Afghanistan with depth of 70 kilomter.The tremors of the earth quake have been felt in different parts of the country.