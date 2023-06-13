Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolts different parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolted parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir on Tuesday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

An official of NSMC told APP that the epicenter of the earthquake, which struck with a depth of 10 kilometres, was eastern Kashmir region.

According to various reports, the tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining cities and people came out of their houses and buildings. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.