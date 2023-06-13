UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Of 5.6 Magnitude Jolts Different Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolts different parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolted parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir on Tuesday, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

An official of NSMC told APP that the epicenter of the earthquake, which struck with a depth of 10 kilometres, was eastern Kashmir region.

According to various reports, the tremors were felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Lahore and adjoining cities and people came out of their houses and buildings. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

e&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadersh ..

E&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in partnership ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Airways partners with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

6 minutes ago
 Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Se ..

Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Seoul

6 minutes ago
 PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 s ..

PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 season

7 minutes ago
 Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-final ..

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

21 minutes ago
 NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea a ..

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a &#039;tropical cyclone Cat ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.