Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Hits Islamabad, Various Parts Of The Country Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Islamabad, various parts of the country today

Met office says that earthquake jolted Islamabad, Peshawar, Mingora, Swat, Swabi, Malakand, Dir Bala, shangla, Nowshera and surrounding areas.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude jolted Federal capital and various parts of country here on Tuesday.

The earthquake hit Islamabad, Peshawar, Mingora, Swat, Sawabi, Malakand, Dir Bala, Shangla, Nowshera and surrounding areas.

According to Met Office, the magnitude of quake was 5.7 at Richter scale while its depth was recorded as 112 kilometers beneath the earth's surface.

Tajikistan was the epicenter of the earthquake while tremors spread panic amongst locals although no loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country.

