Earthquake Of 5.8 Magnitude Jolts Federal Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude jolts Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted Islamabad on Monday afternoon,with no reports of any damage or casualty so far.

According to an official of the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir with the depth of 133 kilometres.

The NSMC official said the tremors were felt in Islamabad and surrounding areas, however, no damages had been reported.

