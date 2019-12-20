UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Of 6.4 Magnitude Jolts Parts Of Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 49 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:52 PM

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan

People came out of their homes and buildings and seen frightened due to earthquake in Lahore on Friday afternoon.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2019) A strong earthquake hit Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other parts of the country here on Friday afternoon.

It is not yet clear that what the magnitude of the earthquake was in Lahore and suburban areas of the provincial capital. The earth trembled at around 4: 40 pm in Lahore. The citizens ran out of the homes and buildings and started reciting Kalima.

According to latest reports, the earthquake hit Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and many other areas.

According to the PMD, the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 6.4 with a depth of 210 kilometres. Its epicentre was in the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

On other hand, the US geological survey reportd slighly low intensity of the earthquake 6.1.

The tremors were also felt in different parts of neighboring India including New Dehli and also in Afghanistan.

