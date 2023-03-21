Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the quake’ epicenter was Hindu Kush region and the people rushed towards the open places soon after feeling the shocks in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude, with Hindu Kush region as epicenter, hit the parts of the country on Tuesday.

People felt the jolts and rushed towards the open places for safety and they realized the quake for minimum 30 seconds across major parts of the country.

Pakistan Metrological Department also confirmed the earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was felt in Afghnistan with place 40 kilometer away in south-east of the Afghan town of Jurm as its epicenter.

The shocks were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Sheikhupura and many other places.

The rescue service remained alert while no loss happened in any part of the country.