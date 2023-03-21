UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Of 6.8 Magnitude Jolts Most Parts Of Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts most parts of Pakistan

The latest reports say that the quake’ epicenter was Hindu Kush region and the people rushed towards the open places soon after feeling the shocks in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude, with Hindu Kush region as epicenter, hit the parts of the country on Tuesday.

People felt the jolts and rushed towards the open places for safety and they realized the quake for minimum 30 seconds across major parts of the country.

Pakistan Metrological Department also confirmed the earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was felt in Afghnistan with place 40 kilometer away in south-east of the Afghan town of Jurm as its epicenter.

The shocks were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Sheikhupura and many other places.

The rescue service remained alert while no loss happened in any part of the country.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Earthquake Alert Sheikhupura

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award i ..

Fatima bint Hazza honoured with Arab Woman Award in London

9 minutes ago
 Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remar ..

Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar ..

17 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

24 minutes ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

29 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

29 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.