Earthquake of severe intensity jolts Northern region of country

An earthquake of severe intensity jolted Northern region of the country, spreading fear among people who rushed out of homes, offices and shops for safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :An earthquake of severe intensity jolted Northern region of the country, spreading fear among people who rushed out of homes, offices and shops for safety.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the tremor was felt at 04:01 hours and its magnitude recorded as 5.

8 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore cities.

The epicenter of the earthquake lied about five kilometers North of Jehlum district and its depth was around 10 kilometers with latitude of 32.99N and longitude of 73.73E.

So far no reports of casualties are reported from any part of the Khyber Paktunkhwa.