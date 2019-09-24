UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earthquake Of Severe Intensity Jolts Northern Region Of Country

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:41 PM

Earthquake of severe intensity jolts Northern region of country

An earthquake of severe intensity jolted Northern region of the country, spreading fear among people who rushed out of homes, offices and shops for safety

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :An earthquake of severe intensity jolted Northern region of the country, spreading fear among people who rushed out of homes, offices and shops for safety.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the tremor was felt at 04:01 hours and its magnitude recorded as 5.

8 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was felt in Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore cities.

The epicenter of the earthquake lied about five kilometers North of Jehlum district and its depth was around 10 kilometers with latitude of 32.99N and longitude of 73.73E.

So far no reports of casualties are reported from any part of the Khyber Paktunkhwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Earthquake Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

4 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

5 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.