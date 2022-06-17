Earthquake rattles KP districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale on Friday afternoon rattled majority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan at a depth of 218 kilometers.

According to PDMA, no loss to human life or property due to the earthquake was reported. The control rooms were totally functional and in contact with district administrations in this regard, it added.

People can contact the PDMA helpline number 1700 to report any untoward incident, it said.