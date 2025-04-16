Open Menu

Earthquake Rocks Islamabad, Neighbouring Cities In Early Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and several cities across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, sending tremors through the region in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to details, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Zafarwal, Sarai Alamgir, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Muzaffarbad, Bhimber, and several other cities, private news channels reported.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country so far.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindukush Mountainous Range in Afghanistan at a depth of 121 kilometres.

