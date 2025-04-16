Earthquake Rocks Islamabad, Neighbouring Cities In Early Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and several cities across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, sending tremors through the region in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to details, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Zafarwal, Sarai Alamgir, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Muzaffarbad, Bhimber, and several other cities, private news channels reported.
No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country so far.
According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindukush Mountainous Range in Afghanistan at a depth of 121 kilometres.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2025
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Earthquake rocks Islamabad, neighbouring cities in early Wednesday1 minute ago
-
PM vows action against human traffickers as four Pakistanis killed in Libya boat tragedy41 minutes ago
-
Tahirani Institute hosts community awareness, training on disaster management9 hours ago
-
Governor KP condemns killing of Asad Khan, civil judge, slams KP Govt9 hours ago
-
KP IGP takes notice of deadly attack on senior civil judge, lawyer, former Distt Nazim’s brother9 hours ago
-
Authorities cracks down on illegal constructions in Chiniot9 hours ago
-
Efforts being made to minimize effects of climate change9 hours ago
-
Police arrest 10 suspects in fast food outlet rampage case9 hours ago
-
Skills, expertise, innovation play vital role in country's development9 hours ago
-
Public-sector Mirpur AJK Club elevated at pattern of Islamabad Club9 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated at Govt College Sihal9 hours ago
-
Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot10 hours ago