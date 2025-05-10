Open Menu

Earthquake Shakes Islamabad, Punjab, Several Cities In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2025 | 12:48 PM

National Seismic Monitoring Centre says earthquake struck with a magnitude of 5.3 and originated at a depth of 230 kilometers

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2025) Tremors from a moderate earthquake were felt in the Federal capital Islamabad, parts of Punjab, and several areas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early Saturday, causing panic among residents.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the earthquake struck with a magnitude of 5.3 and originated at a depth of 230 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a known seismic zone.

The strong tremors were reported in Islamabad and Attock, with residents rushing out of their homes and buildings as the ground shook.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the quake was felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi and surrounding areas. North Waziristan also reported noticeable tremors.

The authorities advised the citizens to remain calm and follow safety protocols in the event of aftershocks. The emergency services are on alert, and the situation is being closely monitored.

